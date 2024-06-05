Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

SPG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

