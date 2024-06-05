Moderna’s (MRNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $145.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

