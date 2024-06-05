Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,988,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,732. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Model N

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.