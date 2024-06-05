Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NERV opened at $2.89 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

