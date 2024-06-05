MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 28th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 19,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

