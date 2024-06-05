Meter Governance Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.77 million and $273,947.52 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.14508429 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $263,434.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.