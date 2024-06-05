Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $149,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

