Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.13. 1,162,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.26 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,129 shares of company stock worth $3,116,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

