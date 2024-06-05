MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $195.93

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.93 and last traded at $196.42, with a volume of 448465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.15.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

