Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.21 million and approximately $229,286.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,998.01 or 1.00083708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00012556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00110632 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000481 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170,393.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

