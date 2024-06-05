Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.270-14.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.27-14.47 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

LULU traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,958. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.16. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.