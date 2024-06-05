Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.65.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $308.27. 4,954,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,698. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

