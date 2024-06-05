Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.09

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 313620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,130,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.