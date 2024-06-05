Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.25 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $83.83 or 0.00118466 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.25 billion and approximately $311.16 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008401 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,608,362 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

