Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 135,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 114,173 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.10.
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
