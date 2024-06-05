Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 135,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 114,173 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

