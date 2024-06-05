LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Further Reading

