Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.21 Per Share

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LTG opened at GBX 83.41 ($1.07) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.62 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.54. The company has a market capitalization of £659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,092.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

