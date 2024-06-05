Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Landstar Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
