Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,344. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

