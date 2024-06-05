Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.95. 425,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,383. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

