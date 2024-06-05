Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VSGX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. 63,927 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

