Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,027 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.41. 143,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

