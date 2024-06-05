Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $298,690,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,793. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.