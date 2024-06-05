Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $50,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 147,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

