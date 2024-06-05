Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.87. The stock had a trading volume of 187,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $117.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

