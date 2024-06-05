Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUEM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 135,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUEM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

