Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.20. The stock had a trading volume of 518,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,057. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $323.02 and a 1-year high of $483.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total transaction of $1,478,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

