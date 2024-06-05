Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.45-15.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.83.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $180.15 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

