L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LHX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,943. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.24.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.