KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.