Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.