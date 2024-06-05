John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
HPF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 25,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
