John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BTO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 37,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

