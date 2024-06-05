Jet Protocol Trading Up 14.1% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $129,687.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,180.32 or 1.00063936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00112024 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00134016 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,299.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

