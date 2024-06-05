iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 647,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,159. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.24. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

