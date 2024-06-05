iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.69

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.69 and last traded at $292.61, with a volume of 399186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

