iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.59

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.59 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 53736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.04.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Healthcare ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7,644.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Healthcare ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.