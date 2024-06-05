iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.77

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 10808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $49,585,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

