iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.77

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 10808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
