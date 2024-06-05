iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.88

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 45014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

