IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $764.10 million and $31.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
