Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Investors Title Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $173.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Investors Title by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

