Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 5th (ACN, APD, ASPN, AXSM, BBWI, BIR, BOOT, CCA, CGO, CIGI)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 5th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $419.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $142.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $86.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $378.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $232.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $177.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $17.00 to $19.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $865.00 to $900.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $400.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $525.00 to $550.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $129.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $183.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.25 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$0.85 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

