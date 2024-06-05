Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 5th (ACN, APD, ASPN, AXSM, BBWI, BIR, BOOT, CCA, CGO, CIGI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 5th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $419.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $150.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $142.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $432.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $410.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $405.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $390.00 to $385.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $49.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $86.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $455.00 to $378.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $232.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $201.00 to $177.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $17.00 to $19.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $865.00 to $900.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $515.00 to $400.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $525.00 to $550.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $51.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $129.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $183.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.25 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) was given a C$0.85 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

