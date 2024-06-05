Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,790,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $7,600,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $242.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,906. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $250.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

