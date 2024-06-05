Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,764,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 234,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

BALL stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $69.10. 1,804,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

