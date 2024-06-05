Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 5,815,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,393,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

