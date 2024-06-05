Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,380 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 6.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,280. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

