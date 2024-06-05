Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,111. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

