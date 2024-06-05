Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 246 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

