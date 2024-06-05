Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVO traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,266. The company has a market cap of $627.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.