Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 2,342 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 2,342 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$138,476.14.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$83.28. 338,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,767. The stock has a market cap of C$100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$63.16 and a twelve month high of C$123.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

